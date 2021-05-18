Valiant Integrated Services Awarded $555M IDIQ Contract to Support Army National Guard

HERNDON, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Integrated Services, a leading government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a $555 million single-award IDIQ to provide military readiness training to the Army National Guard (ARNG) under its eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program.

"Valiant is pleased to have the opportunity to fill this critical role in supporting the Army National Guard's military readiness training," said Valiant CEO Dan Corbett. "Training is one of Valiant's core service offerings, and this award reflects what we have built as an organization – a fully unified company that provides best-in-class Live, Virtual, and Constructive training solutions to support mission-critical success through innovation and teamwork. We thank the Army National Guard for this vote of confidence."

XCTC is a fully instrumented, highly realistic immersive training environment that enables brigade combat teams (BCTs) to meet specific Army training requirements in the sustainable readiness model. The ARNG comprises approximately 336,000 soldiers and consists of combat, combat support, and combat service support units from company to division levels. There are 27 BCTs in the ARNG, all of which train using XCTC.

The XCTC training event is a critical step for ARNG BCTs as they build readiness and prepare for Army Combat Training Center (CTC) rotations, deployments, and other defense requirements. Rotations are typically conducted through 21-day live training exercises with a constructive wrap held at ARNG sites across the country. These capstone training events focus on platoon live fire and maneuver.

XCTC is Valiant's second contract with the Army National Guard following a three-year award of the Mission Command Training Support Program (MCTSP) contract in 2018. Under MCTSP, Valiant has delivered individual and collective Mission Command training to battalions, brigades, and divisions in Live, Virtual, and Constructive environments to National Guard soldiers across all 54 States, Territories, and the District of Columbia.

Valiant is a global government services contractor with 5,000 associates worldwide that provides vital resources, high-value solutions, and critical support services for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners, and international organizations. With a focus on aerospace and defense, national security and intelligence, and civil government, we deploy expertise for our customers in the areas of Logistics and Sustainment, Advanced Learning and Readiness, Mission and Contingency Operations, Engineering and Analysis, and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments across the globe. Valiant is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders.

