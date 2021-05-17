HHS Awards Business Intelligence and Analytic Support Services Recompete Contract to Initiate Government Solutions, LLC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Initiate Government Solutions (IGS), LLC, a Health IT Services company, today announced that they have received a task order award for the Business Intelligence and Analytics Support Services (BIASS) contract for the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Secretary.

"We are happy to announce IGS has been awarded a 3 ½ year $4M contract with the Department of Health and Human Services to continue providing Business Intelligence and Analytics Support Services (BIASS)," said Claudine Beron, Chief Executive Officer of IGS, www.initiatesolutions.com. IGS will be responsible for delivering essential business and data analysis, reporting and visualization designs, and interactive business intelligence work products in the cloud for the Office of Applications and Platform Services (OAPS).

IGS, with its partner, 532 Group, began supporting BIASS in May of 2020. During the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic, IGS was awarded the original contract. Rapidly onboarding a full team, IGS was able to quickly address BIASS backlog and requirements. "Putting the right team in place to support the government's backlog and providing strong project management were key to helping HHS develop critical data analytics products for the enterprise," said Ms. Beron. Congratulations to the BIASS team that supports this important mission.

About Initiate Government Solutions, LLC

IGS is a solutions provider, partnering with the Federal Government, to tackle the most challenging issues including interoperability, data analytics, business/clinical applications, operations, and program/project management.

IGS is an ISO 9001:2015-certified, CMMI-SVC L3 appraised company using PMI PMBOK® methods to provide clients with a strategy and support for building solid foundations to grow capabilities and revenue. While our range of IT services and delivery methodologies are tailored to address unique Government needs, our solutions generate maximum value.

