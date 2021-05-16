BSLBATT's 48V Lithium Batteries Are Now Compatible With Victron Inverters

HUIZHOU, China, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ ---- Big News!

If you are Victron fans, this will be a good News for you.

In order to better match the green energy systems used by our customers worldwide, BSLBATT batteries have passed the testing with Victron Inverter, complies with Victron's BMS-Can specification, and really thanks for BSLBATT solar lithium batteries Exclusive Distributor in South Africa, GET OFF GRID's supporting with Victron's BMS-Can specification, and is supported by Three companies.

In order to make BSLBATT battery products available to customers worldwide without any burden, BSLATT Lithium is always looking for the right partner to optimize the system and installation configuration. The excellent strength of Victron energy and the positive results of product compatibility testing facilitate a closer strategic partnership and a win-win situation in the market for both parties worldwide.

Victron Energy has a strong, unparalleled reputation for technical innovation, reliability and manufacturing quality. Its products are widely recognized as the professional choice for independent power.

This exciting partnership will allow both companies to gain market network development expansion. BSLBATT lithium will also be able to enhance battery control and communication capabilities and also provide enhanced solutions for our OEM customer base as well as the aftermarket and distribution network we serve.

That's what Get Off Grid, Victron Energy's largest distributor in South Africa, is telling us. The main points he made were:

I was impressed with the BSLBATT Lithium batteries; nice looking B-LFP48-100E, B-LFP48-120E models with a neat bracket system that allows installation of a few of them without having to use an (expensive) 19″ cabinet.

Within two days of testing, we could already conclude that：

Here are the 3 models which are more popular in the market

B-LFP48-100E, B-LFP48-120E, B-LFP48-200PW.

Can work with 3KW, 5KW, 15KW Inverters.

With BSLBATT Lithium battery, it's easy to configure different capacities. Multiples of their modules can be combined together and in doing so they automatically recognise each other; forming one clean operating battery bank.

"BSLBATT's mission is to make the energy transition from fossil fuels to clean energy and create sustainable modern living. The partnership with Victron energy will certainly accelerate this goal," said Bella Chen, Head of sales in Europe for BSLBATT Lithium.

The main purpose of the solar inverter is to convert the solar energy generated by the solar panels from DC to AC so that it can be used by both the home grid and the utility grid. As such, this is the first and most critical service it provides.

Victron's solar power Inverter is a highly efficient and reliable inverter. It has been field tested and proven in use several times. The toroidal transformer provides high peak power surge capability, stable voltage, frequency and high quality sine waves. Bluetooth is built in, making it easier than ever to set up a high power inverter.

Including Victron, BSLATT has worked with several leading inverter manufacturers. BSLBATT are able to provide the best energy storage batteries and inverters for specific situations. The way, where and when we design solutions is based on extensive experience and has the reasons mentioned above.

Through free consultations and custom system design, BSLBATT understands the various solar system setups and how you intend to use energy production, so our help makes sense for you.

We welcome you to become one of our partners, to build up a green/powerful energy group for BSLBATT people together. BSLBATT will be your stable and strong lithium batteries supplier.

To learn more about Victron Energy and BSLBATT Lithium, please visit Victron energy or https://www.lithium-battery-factory.com/

Home Page to BSLBATT LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/lthium-ion-battery-manufacturer/

Home Page to BSLBATT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bslbattbattery/

