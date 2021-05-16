One-of-a-Kind In-Store Media Events Occur Hourly at Keith's Superstores

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Keith's Superstores—a convenience store chain with 45 locations across southern Mississippi and south-western Alabama, has chosen MTI Digital to provide their unique digital signage and music program in its stores. The program allows Keith's to synchronize their in-store overhead music with the images on multiple screens to create a seamless media experience.

Each store will have multiple screen arrays showing different content. At times predetermined by Keith's, all screens change to the same content and the corresponding audio plays over the sound system, creating a stunning, coordinated media event in the store.

Brandon Rhodus, District Manager said, "The MTI innovation has made it possible to combine the audio and video promotions in our stores into a single platform. Our stores are more pleasant to visit, and our messages are clear and better received."

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our digital signage/music and messaging program to Keith's Superstores," commented Bradley Golden, president of MTI Digital. "Keith's has always been an innovator in its category and this solution to combine seamless audio and video is a continuation of that trend."

Keith's Superstores has been operating since 1967 and is a beloved fixture in the communities it serves. Customers can purchase locally made favorites like preserves, salsa, and syrups or enjoy a hot meal at many locations and other typical c-store products. Keith's Superstores are local destinations and much more than just a gas station.

MTI Digital operates offices in Detroit and Miami. Founded in 1988, the company provides custom music and message programs and digital signage to businesses across the U.S. and Canada. In addition, MTI offers sound system design and installation. MTI is certified by WBENC as a woman owned enterprise. Its website can be found at http://www.mtimusic.com

