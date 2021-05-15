First Energy Metals Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE:FE) (OTCQB:FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 850,000 common shares under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options will be exercisable for a period of five (5) years, at an exercise price of $0.35 per share and are subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

