A+ Garage Door Service and Repair Celebrates 30 Years in Business

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner Mike Boyer has been servicing, repairing, and replacing garage doors since 1976, prior to starting his own company in 1991. "A lot has happened in 30 years," says Mike. "The company started out servicing homeowners in Rockland County, New York (New City, Pearl River, Nanuet, Nyack, Stony Point and surrounding areas); then expanded to Westchester County, New York (White Plains, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Tarrytown and surrounding areas); and North Bergen County, New Jersey (Paramus, Northvale, Upper Saddle River, Montvale, Mahwah and surrounding areas). Today, we are very fortunate to be one of the top garage door service and repair companies in Rockland, Bergen and Westchester counties—and one of the very few that have been around for over 30 years."

The key to A+ Garage Door Service and Repair's longevity in the industry is the company's stellar reputation. The majority of their business comes from referrals and recommendations from customers who were happy with their service. Whether it's a new garage door installation; broken spring, chain or motor; garage door opener installation or repair; off-track garage door; or general garage door service or maintenance, A+ Garage Door Service and Repair continually offers high quality service and a timely response—at a reasonable price. They are also licensed and insured, and offer 24/7 emergency garage door repair service.

"Homeowners often call upon us to service garage doors that were improperly repaired or maintained by disreputable garage door service companies," adds Mike. "These companies promote their services at an extremely low price to attract unsuspecting homeowners. It's only after they have used their garage door a few times that they realize it was not repaired properly, and they call us. I would caution all homeowners to do their homework: be sure the company you hire is licensed, insured, and local. Don't hire a company based on a 'too good to be true' offer. Our customers know that we are experts in our field, and that their garage door will be installed, maintained, serviced and/or repaired to exact specifications. That's the reason we have been around for 30 years."

"We would like to thank all our customers for putting their trust in our company. We are proud of our success over the years, and we look forward to many more years of servicing homeowners and property managers in the Westchester County, Rockland County and Bergen County areas."

If you need Garage Door Repair Service in Westchester County, NY, Rockland County, NY or North Bergen County, NJ, please call Mike Boyer at 845-624-6237 or visit mikeboyergaragedoors.com.

#garagedoor #garage #garagedoorservice #garagedoorrepair #garagedoorinstallation #homeimprovement #westchestercountyny #bergencountynj #rocklandcountyny

Contact : Mike Boyer, A+ Garage Door Service and Repair

Westchester County, NY (White Plains / Tarrytown): 914-234-6465

Lic.: WC-21941-H09

Rockland County, NY (New City / Nanuet): 845-624-6237

Lic.: H-10282-A5

Bergen County, NJ (Paramus / Mahwah): 201-522-8371

Lic.: 13VH 05643300

Website: mikeboyergaragedoors.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-garage-door-service-and-repair-celebrates-30-years-in-business-301291550.html

SOURCE A + Garage Door Service & Repair LLC