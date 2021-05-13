PURA and ALKM Target $52 Billion Industrial Sugar Market With CBD Infused Liquid Sugar

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA) and Alkame Holdings Inc. (OTC:ALKM) have finalized a formula for a new CBD infused liquid sugar. The two companies are coordinating production plans and expect to begin production soon.

The global industrial sugar market is expected to reach $52 Billion by 2022.

In December 2020, PURA and ALKM announced plans to produce and test market a CBD infused liquid sugar, a CBD infused pet food supplement and a CBD sexual wellness flavored lubricant.

ALKM currently bottles PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water. As part of a growing partnership, PURA has recently acquired a five percent stake in ALKM . In conjunction with that growing partnership, ALKM and PURA plan to pilot the production of multiple new CBD infused consumer products.

PURA owns a license to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process backed by extensive university medical research. The license, issued by NCM Biotech, is exclusive for beverages, edibles and cosmetics among other uses. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research.

PURA and ALKM plan to soon announce beginning production on the new CBD infused liquid sugar in addition to updates on progress with the additional new products.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

