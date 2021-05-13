Drake Medical Plastics And Foster Corporation Team Up To Provide Customers With One-Stop Shopping For Machinable Shapes

CYPRESS, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Medical Plastics Ltd, experts in medical polymer manufacturing, and Foster Corporation, a leading producer of medical polymer compounds have announced a sales cooperation to provide customers with machinable shapes from Foster's full range of polymer compounds on a global basis.

Drake Medical Plastics provides resin-to-shape polymer extrusion of rod, plate, and tube for machined medical and life science components. Depending on volume, machined parts can be a flexible platform for production parts with little to no capital investment.

"We are very excited to be working with Foster, a world class company that shares our passion for customer success," said Steven Quance, President of Drake Medical Plastics. "This agreement streamlines customer access to the medical polymer shapes they require."

Foster Corporation, based in Putnam, CT, is the recognized leader in medical polymer compounding. Drake Medical Plastics extrudes medical grade polymers into stock shapes, and machines and injection molds precision parts. This collaboration facilitates a quick and economical route for prototypes and scaling up to commercial manufacturing.

"We are extremely happy to enter into this agreement with Drake Medical Plastics. Our focus on problem-solving with highly engineered polymer solutions in the medical market segment is in direct alignment with Drake's strategy," said Larry Johnson, Vice President of Business Development at Foster. "Both of our companies focus heavily on great customer service and meeting critical customer expectations."

About Drake Medical Plastics, Ltd.

Drake Medical Plastics delivers lean solutions for prototype to production needs, including material selection assistance, state of the art conversion services and exceptional customer service. This includes resin-to-component and resin-to-shape medical polymer solutions for medical and life science customers. DMP is an ISO 13485:2016 certified device manufacturing facility and an FDA registered device contract manufacturer. For more information, visit www.drakemedicalplastics.com.

About Foster Corporation

For over twenty-five years, Foster Corporation has been serving medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers with industry leading technology and service in biomedical materials. These include custom medical compounds, implantable materials, drug/polymer blends and polymer distribution. Within ISO 13485:2003 and ISO 9001:2008 facilities, Foster offers comprehensive support to customers from formulation development through production. For more information, visit www.fostercomp.com.

