London Royal Ravens Announces Partnership with UK-Based Esports Betting Company, Midnite

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Royal Ravens, ReKTGlobal's Call of Duty League franchise team and top-four finisher in the inaugural CDL season, are proud to announce the addition of leading esports and sports betting platform, Midnite, as team sponsor. This new partnership will include jersey sponsorship, content creation, and more.

Midnite is a dedicated esports and betting platform where gamers reign. They are creating the ideal place to bet on esports by building a community of engaged esports bettors, and consistently providing them with the best odds and promos on their favorite games. Midnite's mission is to level-up the esports experience for both players and fans of the biggest games: Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, DOTA 2 and many more.

"As a London-based esports betting operator, and huge fans of the team, it's an honour for Midnite to partner with the London Royal Ravens," said Sujoy Roy, Marketing Director at Midnite. "We've built the best place to bet on the Call of Duty League, and as an esports-first company, we're proud of all the community features we offer. Our UKGC license means we operate under the world's strictest betting regulations, to offer players a sager gambling experience. We greatly admire the growth the team has shown over the previous months and we're ecstatic to join them on this journey forward."

"The London Royal Ravens proudly stand as the sole team representing the United Kingdom in the Call of Duty League, so we're thrilled to be partnering with another UK-based organization in Midnite," said Brad Sive, Chief Revenue Officer at ReKTGlobal. "Midnite is the best-in-class, so we know this partnership will add value to our community that are Royal Ravens fans, as well as those that are fans of traditional sports."

The London Royal Ravens will head into the Call of Duty League Stage III Major with momentum, after wins against the New York Subliners and Seattle Surge this stage. The Royal Ravens will proudly sport the Midnite logo on their jerseys for the remainder of the 2021 CDL season. The team roster includes Sean "Seany" O'Conner, Alex "Zaptius" Bonilla, Paul "PaulEhx" Avila, and Zach "Zed" Denyer.

The London Royal Ravens will kick off the Stage III Major on Thursday, May 13 against the Paris Legion at 8PM GMT / 3PM EST.

About ReKTGlobal

ReKTGlobal is a media entertainment company that uses esports, influencers, and social media to help brands reach the GenZ audience through marketing agency and talent management services, and its championship-winning esports teams, Team Rogue and the London Royal Ravens. Backed by some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, and led by its leadership team of proven business experts, ReKTGlobal helps brands including State Farm, HyperX, NortonLifeLock and KIA reach gamers around the world.

For more information about ReKTGlobal, visit www.rektglobal.com

About Midnite

Midnite, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) licensee debuted in 2020 with a fundraising round backed by the likes of Makers Fund, Venrex, and the founders of Betfair.

For more information about Midnite, visit www.midnite.com .

