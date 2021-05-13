Digimarc & Esko Automate Quality Control Checks for Digimarc Barcode on Press

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, today announced Esko has integrated Digimarc Barcode detection and data validation into its industry-leading AVT Print Inspection Solutions. The integration simplifies the process and gives consumer goods manufacturers and their packaging suppliers a seamless way to ensure quality control of Digimarc Barcode-enhanced packaging through the printing process.

Global packaging supplier Wipak, as part of their goal to be the first carbon neutral flexible packaging company, is now using Esko AVT solutions on a rotogravure press to perform quality control checks on sustainably produced packaging with Digimarc. "This is more than just a feature, it is an important step to ensure in-line quality control throughout complex print runs and the right approach towards becoming an industry standard," said Florian Constabel, Head of Digimarc, Wipak.

Esko AVT Print Inspection Solutions detect the presence of Digimarc Barcode in real-time and verify data accuracy along the print production process. Esko will offer the new integration as an upgrade or add-on feature to new and existing systems.

"A printer's greatest concern is quality, and the integration of the print inspection solutions with Digimarc improves the quality management process, identifies mid-run issues on time that would otherwise necessitate reprinting, saving time and money," said Guy Yogev, Marketing Director, Esko. "Additionally, this integration allows Esko to enhance its offering to customers with more control over the entire printing and converting process, adopting quickly to new market needs."

"The integration of Digimarc with Esko represents the first offering of Digimarc quality management using in-line devices specific to the print inspection and quality control industry. The inclusion of Digimarc scanning in print inspection is testimony to growing industry adoption of Digimarc Barcode and its relevance to the consumer packaged goods industry," said Scott Wilcox, Vice President, Client Services, Digimarc.

Find out more about Wipak, Esko and print quality control by attending a free webinar, "Print Quality Control in the Age of Connected Packaging on May 26 at 10am (ET). Presenting will be Jay Sperry, Platform Evangelist, Digimarc; Guy Yogev, Marketing Director, Esko; Florian Constabel, Head of Digimarc, Wipak; and Jamie Colella, Senior Account Executive, GlobalVision. Register here.

Learn more about Digimarc's detection software and quality control solutions and Esko AVT Print Inspection Solutions.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc--esko-automate-quality-control-checks-for-digimarc-barcode-on-press-301290412.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation