Xtreme Fighting Championships Signs Two Of Latin America's Best Young Fighters After Successful Tryout Event In Cancun

DESTIN, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) has signed two of Latin America's top mixed martial arts prospects to term contracts from its Mexico Tryout Event on Saturday at Semper Fidelis Gym in Cancun.

Lightweight Jose Luis "El Pistolero" Medrano (15-5-1) and featherweight Carlos Tenorio (6-2), who are both regarded as two of Mexico's most promising young athletes, earned XFC contracts after impressing XFC CEO Steve Smith, XFC President Myron Molotky and XFC Matchmaker Eduardo Duarte in Cancun.

Medrano and Tenorio will debut in the Hexagon later this year, LIVE on FOX Sports and XFCTV.com.

Watch the Mexico Tryout Event and much more on XFCTV.com .

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Jose Luis and Carlos knew from the onset what they had to do to earn an opportunity in the Hexagon, and they went out and did exactly that. We're very excited to give these two warriors an opportunity to continue to prove themselves and showcase their skills on XFC's global platform."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "XFC Tryout Events around the world have helped us identify, sign and promote some of the best young fighters in the world. We believe Jose Luis and Carlos have the potential to have very bright futures, inside and outside the Hexagon."

XFC Matchmaker Eduardo Duarte: "Our Tryout Event delivered once again in Cancun. We're very excited to get these two young athletes in the Hexagon soon as we continue to build the next generation of MMA superstars under the XFC banner."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

ed.kapp1@gmail.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtreme-fighting-championships-signs-two-of-latin-americas-best-young-fighters-after-successful-tryout-event-in-cancun-301289394.html

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships