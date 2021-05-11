SECURE Energy Services Inc. and Tervita Corporation Announce Receipt of Interim Court Order and Filing of Joint Information Circular

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX:SES) and Tervita Corporation ("Tervita") (TSX:TEV) are pleased to announce that they have filed the joint management information circular (the "Circular") in connection with the special meetings of holders of SECURE common shares (the "SECURE Shareholders") and holders of Tervita common shares, options to purchase common shares, restricted share units and performance share units (collectively, the "Tervita Securityholders"), each scheduled to be held on June 15, 2021 (the "Meetings"). The purpose of the Meetings is to seek the necessary securityholder approvals for the proposed acquisition by SECURE of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Tervita by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement"), as previously announced on March 9, 2021.

SECURE and Tervita are also pleased to announce that the interim order from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in respect of the Arrangement was obtained on May 6, 2021.

The Arrangement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each of SECURE and Tervita and each board of directors recommends that SECURE Shareholders and Tervita Securityholders, respectively, VOTE FOR the matters put before them at the Meetings.

The Tervita Meeting will be held on June 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and the SECURE Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on the same day. In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, SECURE and Tervita will be convening and conducting virtual-only Meetings via live audio webcasts. All Tervita Securityholders and SECURE Shareholders who wish to attend the virtual Meetings must follow the procedures set out in the Circular. Tervita Securityholders and SECURE Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to ask questions and participate online, regardless of geographic location or particular constraints, circumstances or risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tervita Securityholders and SECURE Shareholders who are unable to attend the virtual Meetings are strongly encouraged to complete, sign and deliver the applicable form of proxy (in the case of registered holders) or voting instruction form (in the case of non-registered holders) provided with the meeting materials, so that as many Tervita Securityholders and SECURE Shareholders as possible are represented at the Meetings.

Registered Tervita Securityholders and SECURE Shareholders who have not already consented to electronic delivery should receive a copy of the Circular by mail shortly. All non-registered (beneficial) Tervita Shareholders and non-registered (beneficial) SECURE Shareholders, can view the Circular and meeting materials online on either of the company's websites or each company's profile on SEDAR, as described in the notice-and-access notifications mailed to these shareholders.

For any questions or assistance with submitting or registering their proxies or submitting their voting instruction forms, Tervita Securityholders and SECURE Shareholders should contact Odyssey Trust Company, the joint transfer agent and registrar of Tervita and SECURE, by telephone at (587) 885-0960 (local) or 1-833-394-7716 (toll free) or through their website at odysseycontact.com.

About SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy business listed on the TSX providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada. SECURE trades on the TSX as SES. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

About Tervita

Tervita is an environmentally-focused waste service provider in Canada, providing a broad and integrated array of services and environmental management solutions for customers in the energy, industrial, and natural resource sectors, predominantly in Western Canada. For over 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Tervita's dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX as TEV. For more information, visit www.tervita.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

