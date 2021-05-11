TOUS Les JOURS to Expand and Open More Stores in Oregon, Colorado, and Texas

COMMERCE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain known for its wide range of cake and pastry selection, announces that three new locations will be opened this month, as the brand plans to expand its business in the U.S. market.

The first store to open its doors this month is its first Happy Valley location in Oregon near the Macy's Home Store located in Clackamas Town Center. This will be TOUS les JOURS' third location in Oregon, followed by the Beaverton and Hillsboro stores.

The chain is also branching out its presence in Colorado and opening up a new store in Thornton. The new store will be located at 14352 Lincoln St., next to Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway. This is the second TOUS les JOURS in Colorado after the Westminster location, which opened in December last year.

TOUS les JOURS is also opening up a new store at Carrollton, Texas, near the Galleria Market located next to TX-121 Highway. This new store will be the first standalone TOUS les JOURS in Carrollton, and dine-in will also be available for customers at this location.

To celebrate the opening, new stores are also offering opening promotions where customers can receive free brand merchandise with purchases. Quantities are limited, and each store has its own limitations.

Now with the three new locations, customers can enjoy TOUS les JOURS bakery goods in 15 different states at 67 different locations. The brand plans to expand its business in current and new markets and open several more stores this year.

TOUS les JOURS Happy Valley opens at 12000 SE 82nd Ave D219, Happy Valley, OR, with hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., TOUS les JOURS Thornton opens at 14352 Lincoln St. #107, Thornton, CO with hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and TOUS les JOURS Carrollton opens at 4070 SH121 #401, Carrollton, TX, with hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com.

About TOUS Les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian-inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS Les JOURS means "every day" in French.

