Guild Education Partners With High-Performing Community Colleges To Expand Reach, Accessibility In Learning Marketplace

DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Education, a certified B-Corp on a mission to unlock economic opportunity for America's workforce through education and upskilling, today announced a new partnership with a leading community college system and highlighted its work with other community colleges that generate strong outcomes for working adults.



With the new partnership with Rio Salado College in Tempe, Ariz., students will now have access to more than a dozen community colleges in Guild's growing Learning Marketplace of high-quality academic programs.



The partnership builds on other strong relationships Guild has built with high-performing community college providers, including Orlando-based Valencia College, and demonstrates Guild's commitment to expanding the Learning Marketplace in response to increasing employer demand for upskilling and reskilling solutions.



"Community colleges provide an important gateway into higher education for many working adults," said Paul Freedman, President of the Learning Marketplace at Guild Education. "We're proud to partner closely with some of the nation's highest performing community colleges, including Rio Salado and Valencia, who we know will help working adults build skills that align to the future of work. We know the importance of community college — and we welcome other institutions that maintain high standards and will help unlock opportunity for America's workforce."



"We are honored to serve students in all 50 states, and this new partnership is in perfect alignment with our college mission to 'redefine the educational experience by anticipating the needs of our students and future workforce,'" said Kate Smith, Interim President for Rio Salado College. "Our mission includes a pledge to 'support learners where they are and provide high-quality, flexible, and accessible education to empower individual goal attainment, foster partnerships, and strengthen communities,' so we are delighted to provide our deep expertise as an online partner with Guild Education to meet the evolving needs of working adults and industry partners across the nation."



"Partnering with Guild has provided a wonderful opportunity for working adults to become Valencia College students and pursue their educational and career aspirations," said Joe Battista, Vice President of Global, Professional and Continuing Education for Valencia College. "We are proud to be part of a groundbreaking education program that is having a positive impact on our community."



Students that enroll through Guild's Learning Marketplace receive personalized coaching to support their academic journey from enrollment all the way through graduation. Guild's platform enables companies to use education as a strategic initiative to support innovation and talent growth, which leads to positive corporate return on investment. The platform also grants organizations in Guild's Learning Marketplace insight into the learning and development needs of Fortune 500 companies.





Denver-based Guild Education is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education and upskilling. Guild is a certified B-Corp, founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for the 88M working adults in the US in need of upskilling for the future of work. Guild's industry-leading technology platform allows the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, The Walt Disney Company and Chipotle — to offer strategic education and upskilling to their employees, connecting them to a learning ecosystem of the nation's best universities and learning providers, with tuition paid by the company. Guild serves working learners from all 50 states, including 54% who are students of color and 56% who are female. Guild's payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career coaching come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free.

