Alfa Laval partners with EasyMining to develop circular solutions that can produce value from waste

LUND, Sweden, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has signed a partner agreement with EasyMining, an innovation company in the Swedish Ragn-Sells Group, to develop new processes and technologies to extract commercially valuable products from waste materials and enable circular solutions.

Alfa Laval's expertise in mechanical and thermal separation will ensure waste minimization, zero liquid discharge and chemical reuse within EasyMining's processes. These include extracting phosphorus and other resources from incinerated sewage sludge and producing clean road salt and fertilizers from hazardous ash. The aim of the partnership is to continue to develop new and more efficient treatments for different waste streams.

"This partnership combines Alfa Laval's technology expertise with EasyMining's innovative processes to accelerate sustainable solutions for the circular economy," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "With these processes it will be possible to transform waste into valuable products again, which is a key step in building a more sustainable society."

"With the cooperation with Alfa Laval we see the possibility of speeding up the development and commercialization of our processes, which is important for innovation companies," says Jan Svärd, CEO of EasyMining. "We also see great value in Alfa Laval's expertise in specific projects since separation technologies are important in many of our processes."

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

