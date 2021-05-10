Loyola University New Orleans Selects Ellucian to Modernize Technology Operations

NEW ORLEANS and RESTON, Va., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, and Loyola University New Orleans today announced that Ellucian has won a competitive bid to modernize the university's technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, Loyola joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their cloud partner.

Loyola chose Ellucian Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive ERP system, to support the university's digital transformation as part of its Strategic Plan 2020. This plan calls for replacing the university's manual ERP system and investing in modern technology for its finance and student information systems.

Using Colleague SaaS, Loyola will streamline its business processes by eliminating redundancies and manual processes. Colleague SaaS will provide the campus community with an improved user experience that makes it easier for students, faculty and staff to communicate, find information they need and accomplish any task from anywhere at any time. The platform's integrated reporting capabilities and analytics will enable more informed decision-making throughout the university.

"We are excited about the power of the Colleague platform to completely modernize our systems," said President Tania Tetlow of Loyola University New Orleans. "Loyola will become more nimble; processes will be more efficient and flexible; and faculty, staff and students will be able to do more with self-service, so that we can focus on our core strength: helping students succeed."

"We are honored that Loyola University New Orleans chose Ellucian to accelerate their digital transformation," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "By moving to the cloud with Colleague SaaS, the university is unlocking a powerful, open ecosystem that will help students succeed and enable the institution's innovation strategy no matter how it evolves. We look forward to a strong partnership."

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Loyola University New Orleans

Loyola University New Orleans is a Catholic, Jesuit university located in the heart of the picturesque Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans. For more than 100 years, Loyola has helped shape the lives of its students, as well as the history of the city and the world, through educating men and women in the Jesuit traditions of academic excellence and service to others. Loyola's more than 50,000 living graduates serve as catalysts for change in their communities as they exemplify the comprehensive, values-laden education received at Loyola.

Media Contacts

Lindsay Stanley

lindsay.stanley@Ellucian.com

Patricia M. Murret

Associate Director of Public Affairs

pmurret@loyno.edu

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loyola-university-new-orleans-selects-ellucian-to-modernize-technology-operations-301287201.html

SOURCE Ellucian