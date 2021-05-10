1Market chooses Pangea.global as translation agency

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Broker 1Market announces today that in order to facilitate the growing number of international clients, it has decided to team up with Pangea.Global , a localization and translation agency specializing in financial content creation.

1Market is establishing itself as a leading multi-asset broker, hence the accuracy of the financial information it presents to their clients is critical, and with global presence and over 15 languages, it was clear that employing a full-time internal translation team would be highly expensive. Following a thorough review and market research, 1Market chose Pangea.Global Translation and Localization as their sole language service provider.

The collaboration will ensure all of 1Market's content, both legal and marketing, is up-to-date, correct and user-friendly. Moreover, says Nicholas Matthews, a spokesperson for 1Market, this will allow to have all the content translated quickly and in time, when reacting to market events, using advanced technology to cut costs and hasten delivery times.

He says: "Since we have a diverse international clientele, our ability to react to market events and give our clients all the information they need to make informed decisions is challenging. Therefore, we needed a partner who would not only react fast with us, but would guarantee the best possible quality of translations and content. We decided to go with Pangea Translations, because they offered us both quality and speed".

He continues: "Our internal localization team was especially impressed with the integration of MemoQ technology, that allowed Pangea to offer us easier implementation of the translated content, thus reducing errors to a minimum".

1Market currently offers its services in English, Arabic, French, Spanish, German, Czech, Hungarian, Italian, Dutch, Indonesian, Polish, Turkish, Vietnamese and Malay.

1Market is a brokerage firm established in 2016 by a group of financial industry professionals and technology experts, whose primary goal has always been to empower traders of all levels of experience to take advantage of the diverse opportunities available across the world's financial markets.

Set on the path to making trading and investing more inclusive, the company provides seamless access to a suite of desktop and web-based platforms, all of which are packed with innovative features and tools, ranging from advanced charting tools to intuitive layouts and its staple 1nsight sentiment analysis feature, suitable for both novice and seasoned traders. This array of advanced technology solutions combined with superior customer service 24/5 makes 1Market the broker of choice for traders internationally. For more information, please visit www.1market.com/ .

