Chordant and Mobileye Collaborate to Map Road Network and Infrastructure

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordant today announced its collaboration with Mobileye, an Intel Company, to map the regional road network and infrastructure in the West Midlands region of the United Kingdom. The collaboration comes within the framework of Chordant's ongoing relationship with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and CAM Testbed UK,and will allow Mobileye to use Convex to support TfWM's long-term transport strategies with Coventry City Council.

Convex, Chordant's mobility data exchange, collaborates with different parts of the mobility eco-system to enable data-driven solutions and services that can help ensure safer, cleaner, and better transportation. Created with direct support from the UK Government Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), Convex sits at the intersection between Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Intelligent Transport Infrastructure, Digitised Freight and Logistics and Mobility-based Services, supporting the development of end-to-end solutions that depend on the efficient exchange of dynamic mobility data between organisations and technology. Through this partnership, Mobileye will leverage Convex to build mobility solutions that enable a safer, more convenient future of transportation in the West Midlands.

"It is exciting to be partnering with Chordant and utilizing our combined strengths to digitize roadways and roadside infrastructure in West Midlands," said Gil Ayalon, senior director of EMEA at Mobileye's intelligent mobility services division. "High-precision mapping data is essential to realizing the promise of smart cities and safer roads. We applaud TfWM for leading the way with a forward-thinking approach and are working to help more cities and businesses across the globe take advantage of the connectivity enabled by our mobility solutions."

Mobileye, a global leader in the development of vision technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, was created with the belief that technology can make roads safer, reduce traffic congestion and ultimately save lives. The company's data services allow customers to survey road assets, monitor pavement conditions and gather valuable information on their area's road network and conditions. Artificial intelligence-powered technology in Mobileye's solutions help support faster, more efficient maintenance operations for roadside infrastructure and assets.

"This new and exciting project is another example of the sweet spot that Chordant's Convex solution was built for, namely, collaborating to improve real world situations using dynamic data and technology. We are particularly enthusiastic about how this union of client, with Mobileye, technology giant, and Chordant, global data expert, has come about and will improve 'on the ground' operations in an easily scalable way," comments Mike Waters, Director of Policy, Strategy and Innovation at TfWM.

TfWM, like other strategic transport authorities, have indicated a strong desire to build and maintain a digital record of the regional road network and its ongoing condition to enable new outcomes, both in operating and maintaining the network, and to allow new connected and autonomous services to operate on it efficiently. The key challenge is in providing solutions that can deliver this digital information in a way that integrates with transport authority systems and processes whilst being cost-effective and sustainable. The partnership between Mobileye and Chordant will see the delivery of a digital record of road assets to allow both TfWM and other local authorities to evaluate how this information can be captured, delivered, used, and maintained.

"This collaboration with Mobileye is very exciting," says Chordant's President, Mika Rasinkangas. "The success of this project will further demonstrate Convex's ability to deliver secure mobility data-driven solutions that allow transport authorities to take advantage of digital road data to improve road-based transport. This is also an important demonstration of how UK Government investment in the future of mobility, through CCAV, is enabling innovation, international partnerships and solutions that will generate long term value for the UK in this space."

