Arte Becomes Miami's First New Development To Accept Cryptocurrency

MIAMI, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arte by Antonio Citterio, the most exclusive boutique condominium to open in Miami's Surfside neighborhood, has announced that it will be first new residential development in Miami to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Signifying the developers' optimism for the city's future as the cryptocurrency capital of the world, all remaining residences can be purchased with digital currency.

To streamline the sale of residences in crypto, Arte has formed partnership with blockchain and securities trading platform SolidBlock, which provides custom solutions for buying and selling digital assets. SolidBlock will ensure that buyers paying in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum enjoy an easy and straight-forward purchasing experience. They will also be available to assist with any other crypto exchanges or real-world transactions that buyers wish to make in the future as well as legal and tax advice.

As the first Miami condominium to welcome cryptocurrency, Arte joins Mayor Francis Suarez in the vision to transform the city into a leading technology hub. By embracing digital assets like Bitcoin as the future of business, the building has taken the lead in upending traditional real estate practices in Miami and has set an example for other developments in the market.

"The embrace of cryptocurrency and emerging technologies across all sectors of industry is precisely how Miami will become the city of the century," said Mayor Francis Suarez. "Arte is setting an important precedent and I won't be surprised to hear similar stories in the near future."

The announcement also comes at a unique time in Miami, when many of the top Silicon Valley companies and venture capital firms have opened satellite offices or have expanded into the city. According to the developers, this migration has played a role in the decision to launch a cryptocurrency offering at Arte.

"Miami is becoming a true city of tomorrow," said Alex Sapir, Chairman of Sapir Corp LTD, whose Israel-and New York-based subsidiary, SC 8955 LLC, developed the project. "As the most exclusive luxury building in the city, we're positioning ourselves for a future where half the world's billionaires are crypto billionaires, which will happen once Bitcoin reaches $200,000. With cryptocurrencies already creating incredible worldwide wealth, it's real estate that will sustain that wealth and provide buyers with a legacy. Cryptocurrency is an important and valuable asset, and we believe it's only natural to set the pace in the real estate industry for these types of transactions at Arte, not just keep up with it."

"Cryptocurrency is not only a viable and sustainable new asset, it's also the future of wealth," said Giovanni Fasciano, co-developer. "As more technology executives move to Miami and bring cryptocurrency along with them, it is crucial that buildings start to devise plans to make blockchain transactions easier and more secure for investors. Arte is the only Miami condominium positioning itself to attract this community at the moment, and we're proud to take the lead in partnership with SolidBlock."

Arte's collaboration with SolidBlock is the first of its kind. The company pioneered the field of tokenization, spearheading the world's first successful commercial real estate security token offering (STO), raising $18M for the Aspen St. Regis Resort in 2018. Customizing solutions for private entities to purchase residential real estate in tokens is a new frontier for the platform, and one that could set an exciting precedent for future large-scale luxury developments.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the developers of one of Miami's most sought-after buildings," said Yael Tamar, co-founder and co-CEO of SolidBlock. "Discerning and tech-savvy buyers both local and international will appreciate having access to a platform that streamlines the process and helps them invest in this amazing opportunity."

Nestled in Surfside, the seaside enclave between Bal Harbour and Miami Beach, Arte is a boutique, oceanfront development at the center of the city's most vibrant cultural, culinary and shopping destinations. Featuring a stunning design by Italian master architect Antonio Citterio, the building offers impeccable interiors and finishes, as well as ten-star amenities and service. The development was built to cater to an exclusive selection of buyers who have not found quality design, exclusive privacy or outstanding service anywhere else in Miami.

Arte residents enjoy a robust suite of amenities not found in other Miami luxury condominiums. They include a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, an outdoor swimming pool and beachfront meditation pond, a rooftop tennis court, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio and sauna and steam room. Additional facilities include a children's playroom with space for remote learning, residents' lounge, catering kitchen for out-of-home entertaining, and private temperature-controlled parking spaces.

Prices at Arte by Antonio Citterio start at $10.3 million – or the equivalent cryptocurrency rate – and the spacious three- to five-bedroom plus residences range in size from approximately 3,150 to 7,550 square feet. Sales are exclusively handled by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. For additional information, please visit www.artesurfside.com.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, New Jersey, South Florida, California, Massachusetts and Texas, as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm ranks amongst New York City's most prominent sales and marketing firms with over 100 in-house development professionals and an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. The company's hybrid platform of matching experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals provides unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 61 countries. http://www.elliman.com/new-developments

About SolidBlock

Based in NYC and Tel Aviv, SolidBlock is a cutting-edge property-backed securities trading platform driven by a vision of making real estate work for everyone. Current projects include tokenization projects for residential, commercial, and hospitality-based properties in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Through its extensive partnership network, SolidBlock is also working to further interoperability and regulatory standardization and eliminate roadblocks to digital markets and investing.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arte-becomes-miamis-first-new-development-to-accept-cryptocurrency-301286252.html

SOURCE Arte by Antonio Citterio