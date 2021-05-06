 Skip to main content

Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PRNewswire  
May 06, 2021 6:00pm   Comments
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Corporation") (TSX:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 6, 2021.  Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 16, 2021 (the "Circular").

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following nine nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

2. Appointment of Auditors 

Name of Nominee 

Votes For 

Percent 

Votes Withheld 

Percent 

Judith D. Buie

126,546,657

99.10%

1,152,964

0.90%

Karen E. Clarke-Whistler

126,748,448

99.26%

951,173

0.74%

Ian C. Dundas

126,685,433

99.21%

1,014,188

0.79%

Hillary A. Foulkes

126,714,407

99.23%

985,214

0.77%

Robert B. Hodgins

110,044,452

86.17%

17,655,169

13.83%

Susan M. MacKenzie

125,033,006

97.91%

2,666,615

2.09%

Elliott Pew

126,655,190

99.18%

1,044,431

0.82%

Jeffrey W. Sheets

126,843,395

99.33%

856,226

0.67%

Sheldon B. Steeves

126,530,445

99.08%

1,169,176

0.92%

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:

 

Votes For 

Percent 

Votes Withheld

Percent 




149,374,762

99.64%

537,266

0.36%

3. Approval of the Non-Binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus' approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:

 

Votes For 

Percent 

Votes Against

Percent 

118,681,349

92.94%

9,018,269

7.06%

Ian C. Dundas
President & Chief Executive Officer
Enerplus Corporation

SOURCE Enerplus Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/06/c0907.html

