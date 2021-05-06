Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Corporation") (TSX:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 16, 2021 (the "Circular").
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following nine nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:
2. Appointment of Auditors
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Judith D. Buie
|
126,546,657
|
99.10%
|
1,152,964
|
0.90%
|
Karen E. Clarke-Whistler
|
126,748,448
|
99.26%
|
951,173
|
0.74%
|
Ian C. Dundas
|
126,685,433
|
99.21%
|
1,014,188
|
0.79%
|
Hillary A. Foulkes
|
126,714,407
|
99.23%
|
985,214
|
0.77%
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
110,044,452
|
86.17%
|
17,655,169
|
13.83%
|
Susan M. MacKenzie
|
125,033,006
|
97.91%
|
2,666,615
|
2.09%
|
Elliott Pew
|
126,655,190
|
99.18%
|
1,044,431
|
0.82%
|
Jeffrey W. Sheets
|
126,843,395
|
99.33%
|
856,226
|
0.67%
|
Sheldon B. Steeves
|
126,530,445
|
99.08%
|
1,169,176
|
0.92%
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
149,374,762
|
99.64%
|
537,266
|
0.36%
3. Approval of the Non-Binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation
Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus' approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
118,681,349
|
92.94%
|
9,018,269
|
7.06%
Ian C. Dundas
President & Chief Executive Officer
Enerplus Corporation
SOURCE Enerplus Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/06/c0907.html