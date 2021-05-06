Héroux-Devtek Awarded Life-Cycle Contract for the New Dassault Aviation Falcon 10X

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX:HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, is pleased to announce today that it has been awarded a contract by Dassault Aviation to design, develop and manufacture the landing gear system for the new Falcon 10X. The agreement also includes the delivery of spare parts and aftermarket services for the life duration of the program.

"We are very proud to have been selected by Dassault to supply the new Falcon 10X's landing gear following our solid performance on the Falcon 6X program. This contract award is a testament to our expertise, and we are eager to demonstrate our world-class capabilities in the design, development and support of complete landing gear systems once more. We believe in Dassault's ability to master new technology and succeed in this niche market for a long time. The signing of this contract will also allow Héroux-Devtek to secure jobs at its various production plants." said Héroux-Devtek President & CEO, Martin Brassard.

"This contract reaffirms our trust in Héroux-Devtek. Our Falcons have the reputation to be able to operate from very challenging fields. The Falcon 10X will live up to that reputation. That is one of the reasons why the landing gear is, for us, an equipment of particular importance", said Eric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX:HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defense sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales is outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

