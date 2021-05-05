Akima Company Awarded Contract to Provide FEMA with Data Analytics Support Services

HERNDON, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a task order to provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate (GPD) with support to enhance its data analysis and reporting under the One Acquisition Solutions for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business contract vehicle. The task order has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $4.4 million, if all options are exercised.

"Akima is proud to support FEMA in working to leverage data to improve our national preparedness and resilience," said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima's Emerging Markets Group. "This award demonstrates Akima's ability to help our customers implement next-generation technologies in ways that best align to their mission requirements."

Under the task order, RiverTech will provide data analytics, data visualization, and data reporting capabilities to allow FEMA decision-makers to better manage its portfolio of diverse grant programs, which help states and localities better prepare for and respond to disasters and other emergencies. The company will also assist with the creation of a communications sharing environment.

FEMA works to fulfil its mission of a prepared and resilient nation through its programs and partnerships. Through its Grant Programs Directorate, FEMA provides grants to prepare state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and first responders, as well as ports, transit systems, and non-profit organizations to measurably improve capability and reduce the risks from man-made and natural disasters.

About RiverTech

RiverTech is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. At RiverTech, we are dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to our customers' complex engineering and operational challenges. Our teams deliver wide-ranging services for mission support, systems engineering, and IT, enabling information and communications dominance and superior command and control of forces across the globe. To learn more visit http://www.rivertechllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.

