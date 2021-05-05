PCC Partners with CHADIS to Reduce Pediatric Visit Stress

WINOOSKI, Vt., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Computer Company (PCC), the Electronic Health Records (EHR) vendor rated #1 for pediatricians on KLASresearch.com, is pleased to announce their partnership with web-based screening and questionnaire solution CHADIS, or the Comprehensive Health and Decision Information System. Now the independent pediatricians PCC serves, as well as patient families, have a low-stress way to access screenings. This helps providers offer focused visits for areas of concern like asthma, ADHD, depression, and even parenting. The integration is available for all PCC users who already use CHADIS, as well as new users.

"PCC's partnership with CHADIS represents the next step in the evolution of our patient engagement platform," says Jim Leahy of PCC, who is helping to manage the project between the two health care vendors. "CHADIS has long been a leader in offering pre-visit questionnaire services to pediatric practices, including many of our clients. Our integration with CHADIS leverages their powerful tools and puts the communication with families into a central hub: PCC's Patient Portal."

For pediatricians, this means no more printing and mailing dozens of questionnaires. And for parents, it means less time spent in the waiting room completing paperwork prior to their child's visit. With CHADIS, practices can automatically generate the appropriate questionnaires for families to complete from the comfort of their homes, on their own time.

Leahy continues, "The integration with CHADIS further directs patients and families to the Patient Portal as an easy-access point for everything about the child's health care history. PCC is excited to continue providing features that make the Portal a valuable tool for practices, their patients, and those patients' caregivers."

All this allows pediatricians to hone in on what a family needs and maximize their time during their visit. With PCC's integration with CHADIS, caregivers can indicate key questions and pediatricians can note possible items of concern, making the visit hyper-focused on the clinical care that the patient needs most.

PCC's Pediatric Solutions Director Chip Hart looks forward to the ease that the integration will offer both pediatricians and families. "As firm believers in the important use of screening to improve child health, we're proud to say that PCC's integration with CHADIS is easier and more consistent for both parents and practices to manage than any other vendor on the market."

"We are very excited to have CHADIS integrated with PCC," says CHADIS's co-founder and CEO, Dr. Barbara Howard, MD, FAAP. "The integration will provide easy access for patients and families via the PCC portal and will offer access to the full suite of CHADIS questionnaires. The integration design was created with the assistance of a current PCC and CHADIS user and was specially tailored with the needs of the user and patient in mind."

About PCC

PCC (Physician's Computer Company) is a privately held, independent software solutions firm with nearly 40 years of industry experience working exclusively to meet the needs of independent pediatricians. Since 1983, we have built tools, provided consulting, and offered support to pediatric practices who seek to improve the health of their patients and improve their bottom lines. As a Benefit Corporation, we align our business practices with our values, and put the needs of our clients, employees and community first. PCC knows the value of having control over our own future, and our commitment to helping pediatricians stay independent is the driving force behind everything we do.

About CHADIS

CHADIS is a privately held health technology software company and has the most complete web-based patient screening, diagnostic, and data collection and clinical process support system for comprehensive health and mental health care for all ages. CHADIS not only automates the collection of patient-generated health data, but also assigns, requests, scores, interprets, and graphs patient data. CHADIS also helps write your clinical notes, facilitates between-visit monitoring, referrals and tracking, MOC-4 credits, and population data collection. CHADIS tools and processes bring significant added income to practices. CHADIS is committed to streamlining the practice workflow while assisting clinicians in the detection, treatment, and prevention of mental, behavioral, and developmental problems, as well as promoting positive development in all children and strengths in adults. CHADIS, formerly Total Child Health, was established in 2001 in Baltimore, Maryland by two renowned developmental-behavioral pediatricians, Dr. Barbara Howard and Dr. Raymond Sturner. Truly a platform created by providers for providers.

