Playermaker Technology Accepted into FIFA's NEW Innovation Programme

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playermaker , a world leader in football performance tracking, is proud to announce that its award-winning technology is the first foot-mounted wearable device accepted into FIFA's Innovation Programme. The ground-breaking technology provides in-depth analysis and monitoring of key player performance indicators via foot-to-ball interactions. Acceptance into the programme provides a future pathway for the technology to be integrated and accessible to all FIFA teams as part of the FIFA Quality Programme for EPTS (Electronic Performance Tracking Systems).

The device specifically addresses the challenge that the governing body has identified with performance technologies. Until now, the most common electronic tracking and performance system used has been the back-mounted GPS solution, which provides a solid baseline of measurement, but doesn't thoroughly capture the action of the feet.

The technology transforms any football boot into a connected solution and has already been tested and proven by more than 150 of the top elite academies and teams globally. Playermaker enables athletes and their coaches, as well as aspiring amateurs through the UNO by Playermaker solution, to capture both physical and technical quantifiable insights and data when in use. At the end of each session with the device, the data is uploaded to the cloud for coaches to easily access. The integration of the technology provides a much-needed tool for professional footballers and coaches to better understand player performance and inform decision making with data to guide player development.

Full details of the Innovation Project can be found on FIFA's website here.

"Playermaker designed a foot-mounted IMU device worn by many players in training. Unlike back-mounted wearables, this product enables further-reaching insights into performance and medical disciplines due to the position on the boot generating data on the lower limbs. It shows promise to being a cost-efficient alternative for individual and team data collection and in simplifying analysis, thus contributing to making tracking technologies available across more levels of football. As the device is worn over the shoe, it is currently incompatible with permitted equipment in the Laws of the Game. The current project therefore aims to demonstrate the value of Playermaker to coaching staff in game through a controlled experiment in collaboration with the FA. If proven to add value the technology will even the path for the device to be granted approval for certification under the FIFA Quality Programme for Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems." - Executive Summary, FIFA Innovation Project

Created late last year, the solution-driven FIFA Innovation Programme demonstrates a significant investment into the integration of advanced technology into professional sport - a commitment that Playermaker is excited to support, as firm believers in the benefits and future of technology in professional sport.

Guy Aharon, CEO and co-founder of Playermaker, said: "We are thrilled to be the first ever foot-mounted wearable device to carry with pride the FIFA Innovation Programme mark. This is a huge milestone both for Playermaker and for technology in professional sport, paving the way for connected foot mounted wearable sensors to be the gold standard of player development technology around the world. We thank FIFA for its support and innovation in making this possible, it is fantastic to see this esteemed organisation committing and investing in integrated technological advances."

Established in 2019, Playermaker is a sports technology company revolutionising the way that football players of all levels develop their skills by providing next-level insight into performance with its footwear-mounted wearable device. Now the fastest growing footwear performance platform, the ground-breaking technology transforms any football boot into a connected solution. It then provides in-depth analysis and monitoring of key player performance indicators via foot-to-ball interactions through its SQUAD Solution made for teams, and the UNO by Playermaker for individual use. With offices in the US, UK, and Israel, their solutions are used by elite level clubs and academies worldwide, and deliver a competitive advantage to some of the most forward-thinking players, teams and coaches with no additional infrastructure or installation required.

To find out more, visit www.playermaker.com .

