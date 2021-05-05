 Skip to main content

West Mira Contract Update

PRNewswire  
May 05, 2021 1:13am   Comments
HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE:SDRL), (OTCQX:SDRLF) announces that a termination notice has been received for the West Mira from Wintershall Dea. 

The West Mira has had a period of unproductive time following an equipment failure on 19 March 2021. Seadrill has been working diligently with Wintershall Dea, and the rig's owner Northern Ocean, to prepare the West Mira for a return to work. Seadrill will review the notice received, and will continue our constructive engagement with both Wintershall Dea and Northern Ocean.

