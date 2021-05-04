Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M Contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is pleased to announce the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) awarded the company a $20M prime contract.

"This builds on our long-standing relationship with NSWC Philadelphia and we are very proud to have been selected for this award," said Jonathan Applequist, Vice President for Maritime Services Group.

The contract will have a 5-year operating period with a work scope including maintenance functions for the Materials, Structures, Environmental and Protection Divisions. Work will be split between New York and Philadelphia with an anticipated completion date of April 2026.

Additional Information About Gibbs & Cox

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is the largest independent naval architecture and marine engineering firm in the United States. Since our founding in 1929, 24 classes of combatants and nearly 7,000 vessels have been built to G&C designs. We proudly support military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Our passion is solving our customers' 21st century maritime challenges with quality and integrity.

