Cookies by Design® Announces Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies by Design®, The Original Cookie Bouquet Company and the USA's largest franchisor of creatively designed cookie gifts, today announced a partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Cookies by Design released for immediate availability the St. Jude Collection, enabling customers to shop for Mother's Day gifts, Father's Day gifts, cookie decorating kits, and birthday gifts to support fundraising for the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with St. Jude this spring, a special time for families with Mother's Day and Father's Day approaching," said Jack Long, CEO and President of Cookies by Design. "The Mother's Day and Father's Day product collaboration resulted in bright, cheerful cookie designs to mirror the hope and inspiration St. Jude provides for families. By freely sharing the discoveries it makes, St. Jude enables doctors and scientists worldwide to save more children from childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We're proud to support such meaningful work."

For over 35 years, customers have turned to Cookies by Design for products that celebrate life's moments. Cookies by Design corporate and franchise locations throughout the US are offering opportunities for customers to donate using QR codes, during the web checkout process, or via St. Jude Collection product purchases. This partnership with St. Jude will enable customers to help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Available online and in stores nationwide, the St. Jude Collection from Cookies by Design offers cheerful cookie bouquets, cookie decorating kits, and gourmet cookie and brownie offerings. Fifteen percent of sales from the St. Jude Collection will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The St. Jude Collection is available now through June 20, 2021 at https://www.cookiesbydesign.com/st-jude-collection.

Founded in 1983, Cookies by Design is the nation's leader in cookie bouquet delivery. The company offers a wide range of products and services to celebrate life's moments.

For more information on the St. Jude partnership and the Cookies by Design product collaboration, visit https://www.cookiesbydesign.com. For more information on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, visit https://www.stjude.org.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Cookies by Design®

For over 35 years, Cookies by Design has been delighting people across the US with a unique and delicious gifting alternative to flowers. Our ability to create custom cookie bouquet designs with a personalized message as well as provide local hand delivery set us apart. Our customers are thrilled with Cookies by Design's ease of service and creativity that delivers their gift with a personal touch. Discover the full line of gourmet cookie gifts at cookiesbydesign.com . Follow Cookies by Design on Facebook and Instagram.

