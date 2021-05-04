Kwantlen Polytechnic University Awards Chartwells as Foodservice Partner in 10-Year Contract

Increasing Chartwells' presence in the Metro Vancouver area, Chartwells and KPU announce a new 10-year partnership focusing on transforming the student dining experience

SURREY, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartwells Canada is announcing today that they have been selected as foodservice partner by Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) in a 5-year contract with a 5-year renewal option for a total of 10 years. This agreement reflects the shared values and vision of both; to enhance the student experience with a focus on sustainability, creativity, quality, and innovation.

"We are delighted to be working with Chartwells to revitalize our cafeterias and menus as we look forward to a return to campus after the pandemic," said Tara Clowes, KPU Vice-President, Finance and Administration. "Chartwells has committed to helping achieve our goals of new menu options and faster ordering, as well as supporting regional food producers by sourcing a significant portion of their food from local suppliers, including KPU farms."

"We are thrilled to have been selected by KPU as their new foodservice provider," said Ashton Sequeira, President, Chartwells Canada. "We currently serve over 74,000 students in the Metro Vancouver area, giving our team significant insight into the trends, demographics, and preferences of the diverse student community at KPU. Our commitment to providing an engaged partnership and delivering excellence will allow us to create a dynamic student dining experience tailored to the KPU campus community and in line with KPU's central values."

Chartwells' Vancouver-based leadership team will support the transition beginning in May 2021, bringing an emphasis on four key differentiating areas:

Locally Sourced Ingredients – Over 30% of food will be sourced from local suppliers, including the KPU farms.





Chef Inspired Menus – 75% of café menus will be made-from-scratch through our commitment to chef-inspired menus.





Technology-Focused Solutions – Introducing BOOST to the campus, a mobile-ordering app, proven to increase student engagement and satisfaction.





Upcoming Space Renovations – Bringing refreshes and concept changes to food service areas, including renovations, and exploring new franchises.

Acting together, Chartwells and KPU will create a customized approach to elevating the student experience through a food culture reflective of what's most important to the KPU community.

About Chartwells Canada – Compass Group Canada

Chartwells Canada is a sector of Compass Group Canada, the country's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been certified as Great Place to Work (2018; 2019; 2020); Best Workplaces Retail & Hospitality (2019, 2020) and Best Workplaces in Ontario (2020)] by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

About Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Kwantlen Polytechnic University has served the Metro Vancouver region since 1981, and has opened doors to success for more than 200,000 learners. Based at five campuses across Richmond, Surrey and Langley, KPU offers a comprehensive range of sought-after programs in business, arts, design, health, science and horticulture, trades and technology, and academic and career advancement. Around 20,000 students annually choose one of our wide selection of programs that blend thought with action, including bachelor's degrees, diplomas, certificates, apprenticeships and graduate diplomas. Learn more at kpu.ca.

