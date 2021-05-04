Shentel Expands its Glo Fiber High-Speed Fiber Optic Network to Salem, Va.

EDINBURG, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, a service brand powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (NASDAQ:SHEN), today announced availability of its fiber-optic network in the city of Salem, Va, to residential and business customers. With the addition of Salem, Glo Fiber's expansive regional network now reaches more than 34,000 households and growing.

Launched in 2019, Glo Fiber delivers next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) gigabit broadband Internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service to the Virginia communities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Front Royal, and Winchester. With a belief that everybody deserves better Internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 6,800-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. In addition, Shentel prides itself on providing superior local customer service across all of its markets including the growing list of Glo Fiber communities.

"We are proud to offer Glo Fiber in Salem as a multi-gigabit fiber-optic network that addresses all the needs for today's connected home and small business with a robust and scalable technology," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs of Shentel. "We are excited to continue the expansion of Glo Fiber's footprint to further connect residents and business owners with a premium product, superior local service and choice in their Internet Service Provider (ISP)."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical fiber high speed Internet access, streaming TV and unlimited local and long distance phone service. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges excluding taxes.

"We are excited that Shentel has launched Glo Fiber in Salem. We look forward to the benefits of Shentel's significant investment in a fiber-to-the-home solution for our residents, and businesses," said Jay Taliaferro, City Manager.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

ABOUT SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; tower colocation leasing; and wireless voice and data. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ("PCS") Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of portions of Maryland, and Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

