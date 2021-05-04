Discount Tire Announces Partnership With AAA's Roadside Assistance Program In Kansas City

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer, is partnering with AAA Missouri to launch a tire service program that offers flat repairs and tire replacements to AAA members in the Kansas City area.

The partnership is intended to provide the full range of Discount Tire services to AAA members with tire-related emergencies. At the stranded member's request, AAA's roadside assistance drivers will tow the member to their nearest Discount Tire store for service. Participating locations include Kansas City-area Discount Tire stores in the cities of Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee. AAA members in the greater Kansas City area also will receive $10 off per tire when they buy any "better" or "best" tire at participating Discount Tire stores, up to $40 in value.

"By expanding our AAA partnership to the Kansas City area, Discount Tire can provide their members with more confidence in buying the right tire, tailored to their specific needs and driving safety," said David Ginsberg, chief corporate and strategy officer at Discount Tire. "Roadside assistance is an important aspect of providing peace of mind for our customers, and AAA shares our commitment to improving driving safety and taking care of customers."

All Discount Tire retail locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Discount Tire is closed Sunday. For more information about the AAA partnership, visit discounttire.com/AAA.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,090 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

