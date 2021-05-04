Accela Announces Quarter of Global Customer Wins, Solution Implementations, Partnerships, and Industry Recognition

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced continued momentum in bolstering government adaptability and performance in service to their communities with new customer go-lives, innovative SaaS offerings, and the migration of more than 200 total customers to its cloud infrastructure powered by Microsoft Azure.

As state and local governments continue to navigate the challenges brought on by COVID-19, demand for software like Accela's that enables governments to serve constituents effectively with staff who are operating remotely, continues to increase. In January, Accela launched its cloud-based Civic Application for Occupational Licensing to help state and local governments provide simpler and more transparent licensing review and approval for licensed occupations to foster economic growth, increase government responsiveness, and help professionals focus on maintaining community public health and safety. This is the latest addition to Accela's suite of out-of-the-box SaaS Civic Applications , which are designed to help agencies provide "consumer-like" experiences for residents, shorten time to value, and come pre-built with valuable best practices.

"The cloud has become a transformational force for modern governments to maximize precious resources, build trust with residents, and put community needs first at a decisive moment in history," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "Accela is on a mission to help as many agencies as possible realize their digital potential so they can set crucial new standards for government service and operations. As we enter this new phase of the pandemic and beyond, we look forward to continuing to help our state and local partners future-proof their infrastructure so they can tackle the mission-critical demands of today and prepare for whatever comes next -- all while operating at the speed of their constituents."

Accelerating Agency Movement from Legacy IT to the Cloud

Over the past quarter, Accela continued to work hand-in-hand with state and local leaders to move from legacy IT systems to the cloud to offer more modern services, simplify critical workflows, and address costs associated with maintaining aging technology infrastructure. Shifting these processes to the cloud allows overburdened agencies to focus their financial and human resources on priority innovation and service improvements.

Hillsborough County, Florida; Maryland Heights, Missouri; Olmsted County, Minnesota; and Tauranga, New Zealand are four of Accela's customers that moved to the cloud over the past quarter.

"Migrating our Accela Civic Platform to the cloud lets IT staff focus on community and employee needs first by not having to spend as much time maintaining hardware, software and data security," said Andy Wagner, GIS coordinator at Maryland Heights. "The move to SaaS has allowed us to provide online business license applications and renewals. Accela's team was easy to work with as they helped us through the entire migration process."

Record-setting Customer Adoption and Strategic Partnerships Across the Globe

Accela completed several new implementations and go-lives for the quarter, including: Andover, KS; DeLand, FL; Detroit, MI; Golden, CO; Huntington Beach, CA; Loveland, OH; Pinellas County, FL; Portland, OR; Shelby County, TN; Tempe, AZ; Virginia Beach, VA; Weld County, CO; Weston, FL; Yuba City, CA; Abu Dhabi Department of Health, and NEOM, a new cross-border innovation hub in Saudi Arabia.

Accela is also accelerating digital transformation for agencies through strategic partnerships with fellow industry leaders such as Sense Corp , which is now part of CGI . Accela's strategic partnership with Sense Corp bridges community development and ERP needs, while working closely with Sense Corp on go-to-market initiatives across joint customer bases domestically and abroad.

Additionally, Accela's partnership with Sense Corp will help mutual customers unlock new solutions and go-to-market opportunities around the Accela platform. Jimmy Schatte, Sense Corp SVP, Public Sector noted, "Sense Corp, which is now part of CGI, is thrilled to partner with Accela and transform government for the digital era together. With our combined expertise in state and local government, we're excited about the opportunity to deliver innovative solutions that will produce the best outcomes for our customers."

Accela Product Innovation Leading to Industry Accolades

In recognition of its work to empower governments and provide critical speed and flexibility in support of 275 million citizens globally, Accela was recognized by Government Technology as a 2021 GovTech 100 company for the sixth consecutive year this January. The annual list honors govtech leaders helping state and local governments better serve their communities in highly-effective and innovative ways, particularly in response to COVID-19.

The award recognized Accela's leadership over the past year, including the expansion of its capabilities with the release of its COVID-19 Response Solutions , Civic Application for Fire Prevention , and Premium Citizen Experience powered by OpenCities — all of which provide consumer-like experiences for residents and improve cities' and states' ability to deliver vital public services digitally.

In addition, the company received an Inc. 2020 Best in Business accolade for its suite of cloud solutions that help governments offer most services remotely in response to COVID-19.

To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses, and protect citizens. The company works with 80 percent of the largest cities in the United States and more than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Journal. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, holly@riffcitystrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accela-announces-quarter-of-global-customer-wins-solution-implementations-partnerships-and-industry-recognition-301282868.html

SOURCE Accela