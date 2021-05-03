Greenberg Traurig's Dana Hooper Lands Nike Endorsement Deal for Professional Soccer Player Simone Charley

PHOENIX, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dana L. Hooper, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Phoenix office, negotiated and secured a multi-year contract with Nike for professional soccer player Simone Charley. Charley is currently a forward for the Portland Thorns FC in the National Women's Soccer League and has played internationally for Canberra United in Australia.

"I'm very grateful to be working with Dana and so excited to partner with Nike. It is a dream come true to be a Nike athlete," Charley said.

An Alabama native, Charley attended Vanderbilt University where she competed in both soccer and track and field. In recognition of her athletic achievements, she was named to the 2019 Southeastern Conference Class of Women's Legends. An accomplished student athlete, Charley earned a double-major in psychology and sociology and a master's degree in medicine, health and society from Vanderbilt. In May 2019, she was signed by the Portland Thorns.

Hooper is a sports agent and sports law attorney. Her practice concentrates on representation of both athletes and sports-oriented businesses. Hooper provides her clients with support in areas including contract drafting, negotiations, endorsement deals, development, league and team issues, legal advice, and overall counsel throughout their careers. Her experience with athletes, teams, leagues, and businesses has proven an asset to clients in various sports throughout the world.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office: Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix attorneys practice locally and nationally at the intersection of business, government, and the law. Combining local experience and global reach, the Phoenix team represents clients in matters related to commercial litigation, securities, mergers and acquisitions, health care, municipal and corporate finance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, and tax.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

