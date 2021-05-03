Tequila Herradura Partners with Pili Montilla to Become Featured Sponsor of Truth and Tunes with Pili Montilla

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Herradura is proud to announce its affiliation with Pili Montilla and her program, Truth and Tunes with Pili Montilla. Pili Montilla, an Emmy Award-winning producer and host, will be pairing up with the tequila brand to share authentic Latin culture with her fans through her radio show and social media platforms. Dash Radio features over 80 stations hosted by creators, curators, and celebrities, including Fun for Life Radio, where Montilla's Truth and Tunes with Pili Montilla will be available. Dash Radio is available on 50+ platforms.

"We are so excited to partner with Tequila Herradura and share its iconic brand message with our audience, not only on my streaming internet radio show but also through our extensive social media networks," says host Montilla. "We are also planning on co-producing various music events to be live-streamed from the amazing Dash Radio flagship studio space on Hollywood Boulevard."

"Herradura is always thrilled to support artists, especially on Pili's wonderful Truth and Tunes show on Fun For Life Radio, and we are excited to explore other creative marketing possibilities in the fast-growing streaming internet radio space pioneered by Dash Radio," states Herradura Marketing Manager Micah McLendon.

Montilla is a Puerto Rico-born bilingual TV host and producer who's best known for creating, producing, and hosting "Té Para Tres con Pili Montilla," the show that earned her Emmy win in 2015. She aims to share Latin culture, music, fashion, and arts with her fans, offering a space for Latin musicians to share their stories and music. Her platform educates and provides her fans with a deep dive into Latin culture and allows her to learn more about it herself.

She discovered Tequila Herradura--produced in the last true tequila-producing Hacienda on the planet--through her radio show and immediately took an interest in the brand, leading to their partnership.

Tequila Herradura is known for producing high-quality tequila for over 150 years. Herradura has also been named one of the key players to contribute to the massive expansion of the tequila market by 2026, making it a brand to keep your eye on. Tequila Herradura is available widely throughout the United States.

Founded by DJ Skee in 2014, Dash Radio is the most widely available digital streaming platform with over 80 stations, available in cars, on desktop browsers, through smart speakers, Amazon Alexa, and more. Upon founding Dash Radio, Skee wanted to create a platform that could overcome the limitations associated with traditional radio. With that, he started Dash with no commercials entirely for free. Dash Radio is at the forefront of musical culture and discovery, making it such an excellent platform for a partnership between Pili Montilla and Tequila Herradura.

Truth and Tunes with Pili Montilla premieres new episodes every Wednesday at 8am PST with replays on Thursdays at 9am PST, Saturdays at 10am PST, and Mondays at 5pm PST, giving you many opportunities to catch her fantastic radio show.

About Tequila Herradura

Tequila Herradura is an ultra-premium 100% agave tequila crafted by Casa Herradura using traditional production methods such as the most mature blue agave, clay ovens and fermenting naturally with wild yeast. Only naturally occurring airborne yeast produced by the agave plantations and fruit trees surrounding the distillery influence the fermentation process. Casa Herradura is one of Mexico's most historic and renowned tequila producers. Casa Herradura has been hand harvesting, producing and estate bottling fine tequilas from the small town of Amatitán, Jalisco since 1870. For more information, visit www.Herradura.com.

About Pili Montilla :

Emmy winning TV host & producer Pili Montilla is the go-to host in the bilingual entertainment world. She created/ hosted the Emmy winning music show Té Para Tres con Pili Montilla and serves as a multi-network host for the Latin Billboards red carpet, Latin Grammys events, New York Magazine's Vulture Festival and many more. Pili's latest projects include Pili, Raúl & La Música a bilingual Latin music podcast alongside renowned DJ Raúl Campos (KCRW) and her new Fun For Life Radio show Truth & Tunes with Pili Montilla where she interviews top cultural influencers who share their favorite songs. www.pilimontilla.com.

About Fun For Life Radio:

Fun For Life Radio is the newest station on Dash Radio, streaming an eclectic commercial-free mix of captivating talk and discover-worthy tunes. The station was created by Fun For Life Entertainment Group CEO Jake Wand and Emmy Award winner Pili Montilla to not only enable their constellation of artists, influencers and brand partners to more fully connect with their audiences, but also to provide comfort and intellectual enrichment to the growing ranks of internet radio listeners. Current shows include Truth and Tunes with Pili Montilla, Relationship Renegades with Rachel Brooke Smith and health expert Emilio Palafox, Hollywood Uncensored with film critic/podcaster Dana Buckler, The Saint James Band Hour, Rock Your Life with L.A. based life coach Arriane Alexander, Bar Beats with renowned Los Angeles DJ Raúl Campos (KCRW), The DJ Ceviche Hour and In Love with Jack C. Merrick.

About Dash Radio:

Dash Radio is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since its 2015 launch, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's most prominent artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans. without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product, and iOS device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers the perfect music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.dashradio.com.

