Business of Esports and YouGov Announce Data Partnership

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market research company YouGov and gaming business media outlet Business of Esports have announced a new partnership, making YouGov the Business of Esports' exclusive research and data analytics partner.

With the partnership, YouGov will become an official sponsor of the weekly Business of Esports livestream and provide proprietary esports and gaming industry insights to be included in the show.

"At the Business of Esports, we know that good data and deep insights are essential in an emerging market in order to make the right decisions and this is why I am delighted that we are partnering with YouGov to provide new ways to bring value to our audience," said Paul "The Profit" Dawalibi, CEO of the Business of Esports. "YouGov has clearly demonstrated that they have a deep understanding of gaming and esports. I believe that YouGov is the clear research and intelligence partner of choice for any business wanting to get into or leverage this incredible new world."

Additionally, YouGov will sponsor the Business of Esports Minute - a weekly video that highlights the most important news and business insights from the gaming industry.

"We are excited to partner with the Business of Esports to showcase the wide range of solutions and vast insights YouGov provides," said Ben Paro, Sales Director of YouGov. "Our investment in research for the Esports & Gaming sector combines the best of what YouGov can do to meet growing demand for trustworthy and contextualized insights on gamers and esports' audience worldwide. The Business of Esports is an incredible partner to help us spread the word!"

"Business of Esports is my first stop for news stories that matter and insightful commentary from true experts in the industry. This partnership is a natural fit for YouGov and Business of Esports to support smart decisions and winning strategies in the business arena."

ABOUT BUSINESS OF ESPORTS

The Business of Esports is the world leader in gaming business news, providing news coverage, deep analysis and insights into the gaming industry - the future of entertainment. The organization is home to "the official podcast of esports", co-hosted by the Esports Profit (Paul Dawalibi) and Esports Professor (William Collis). Business of Esports audio, video, and editorial content is consumed daily by tens of thousands of business professionals and decision makers around the world. The company maintains a world-class content studio based out of New York, NY.

ABOUT YOUGOV

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group whose mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organizations can better serve the communities that sustain them. Each day, YouGov's highly engaged proprietary global panel of >15 million registered members provides thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviors. YouGov combines this continuous stream of data with other research expertise to provide insights that enable intelligent decision-making and informed conversations. The company owns one of the largest research networks in the world, with operations in UK, North America, Mainland Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. YouGov Gaming & Esports, additionally supported by YouGov Sport, is the leading research firm for insights on gamers, games, publishers, teams, leagues and esports fans around the world, within context of all media, traditional sports, brands, consumer lifestyles and behaviors, and other forms of entertainment.

