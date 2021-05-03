Raytheon Intelligence & Space to deploy airport screening equipment nationwide for TSA

ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) business, will expand the deployment of checked baggage screening equipment to all federally managed airports nationwide under a five-year, $318 million contract with the Transportation Security Administration.

Through its longstanding partnership with TSA on critical passenger baggage screening and security procedures, Raytheon Intelligence & Space was previously responsible for installing new and upgrading existing checked baggage screening equipment in 155 airports in the Central U.S. region. Under this contract, the scope will expand to all of the approximately 430 federal airports across the country.

"We have worked with the TSA since its inception to strengthen security at our airports," said John DeSimone, vice president of Cybersecurity, Training and Services for Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "This nationwide expansion of our partnership allows us to continue to protect passengers from evolving security threats."

Raytheon Intelligence & Space is a trusted partner of TSA with more than 20 years of mission-critical airport security services experience. The company has installed, upgraded or decommissioned over 1,700 pieces of TSA security equipment in the past six years.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 46 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2020 and has 37,000 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

