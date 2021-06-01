 Skip to main content

InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Extension of Credit Facility

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2021 9:30pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX:IPO) (OTCQX:IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") announces that the maturity date applicable to and redetermination of the borrowing base under the Company's Senior Credit Facility has been extended from May 31, 2021 to June 14, 2021. InPlay and its banking syndicate are in the process of negotiating the annual renewal and redetermination and have agreed to the extension in order to provide additional time to finalize terms.

For further information please feel free to contact:

Doug Bartole
President and Chief Executive Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0632		                Darren Dittmer
Chief Financial Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0634
     


Primary Logo

