Volatus Aerospace Appoints OmniView Tech as its Canadian Distributor

"This aircraft is both technologically superior and simple in its launch and land use of unique, fixed angle rotors," comments Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace, "we are proudly going to manufacture this RPAS in Canada and provide an excellent, economic option for LiDAR and photogrammetric survey and mapping missions. We have chosen OmniView as our distribution partner because they are the largest, most experienced RPAS sales and servicing organization in the country. Our customers will benefit from the best customer service available."

"The FIXAR product delivers a solution many of our customers are looking for and need. It is a commercial workhorse that combines the best characteristics of heavy-duty quadcopters and fixed-wing RPAS," said Johann Reandino, CEO of OmniView Tech. "We are pleased to have been appointed by and working with Volatus Aerospace. We know there is much more to come from the relationship in terms of additional product and training options."

The first configuration to be made available is the FIXAR 007. Its two-kilogram (4.4lbs) payload capacity and swappable payload module makes the RPAS ideal for a multitude of applications including mapping/photogrammetry, laser scanning (LiDAR), last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, critical infrastructure monitoring and much more.

About Omniview: OmniView Tech is North America's leading full-service drone solutions provider. Serving the consumer, professional, and enterprise markets, OmniView Tech enables public/private organizations to leverage drone technology to enhance their efficiency and operational effectiveness. The company has launched many drone programs by providing the full suite of end-to-end services:

Pre-sales consultations

Hardware procurement

Equipment set up

Repairs and maintenance

Training and certifications

Post-sales technical support

Equipped with the ability to distribute hardware on a national scale, certified technicians, and sales staff on-site, OmniView Tech represents the industry's top manufacturers to provide best-in-class service to its clients.

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone technologies solution provider dedicated to driving the full potential of RPAS technologies throughout industries in the Americas. Activities include developing drone technologies, RPAS design and manufacturing, equipment sales and support, training, imaging and inspection services and asset management.

