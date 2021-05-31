Automotive Thermal Management System Market to Develop at 5.04% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Thermal Management System Market Analysis



The automotive thermal management system market is anticipated to grow at a 5.04% CAGR in the forecast period (2020- 2027) , states the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Thermal management, put simply, is a process to control the temperature and heat over technology. The electronic devices dissipate surplus heat during its operating condition and thus the thermal management system is utilized for improving the reliability and preventing failure of devices. This process is widely utilized in analyzing and monitoring the temperature of various components like cabinet area, battery, motor, and others. Power integrated circuits (ICs), connectors, converters, inverter, ECU's, domain controller units, power distribution box, and others are the different components that have wide applications in waste heat recovery, transmission cooling, engine cooling, and others.

Alluring Features that Bolster Market Growth



According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the automotive thermal management system market growth. Some of these entail the growing focus on fuel efficiency, increasing demand for electric cars worldwide, increasing focus on driver comfort, stringency in emission norms for cutting down vehicular emissions, and advances in mobility solutions.

On the contrary, less acceptance of thermal system manufacturers, lack of calibration, and high price of thermal technology may limit the global automotive thermal management system market growth over the forecast period.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6063







COVID-19 Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has immensely impacted the global automotive thermal management system market growth due to a fall in demand. Besides, the manufacturing of automobiles was impacted due to physical distancing and lockdowns resulting in decline in the market growth. Also unavailability of labors, difficulty of sourcing raw materials owing to restrictions on transport, and supply chain disruptions overall have caused some obstacles in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation



The MRFR report highlights on an inclusive analysis of the global automotive thermal management system market based on propulsion, vehicle type, application, technology, and component.

By component, the global automotive thermal management system market is segmented into power integrated circuits (ICs), connectors, converters, inverter, ECU's, domain controller units, power distribution box, and others. Of these, the power distribution box will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the automotive thermal management system market is segmented into exhaust gas recirculation, engine thermal mass reduction, active transmission warmup, and others. Of these, the engine thermal mass reduction segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global automotive thermal management system market is segmented into waste heat recovery, transmission cooling, engine cooling, and others. Of these, engine cooling segment will spearhead the market in the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, this market is classified into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Of these, the passenger cars will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

By propulsion, the automotive thermal management system market is segmented into electrical vehicle and internal combustion engine (ICE). Of these, the internal combustion engine (ICE) segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (136 pages) on Automotive Thermal Management System Market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-thermal-management-system-market-6063







Regional Analysis



APAC to Sway Automotive Thermal Management System Market



Geographically, the global automotive thermal management system market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will sway the market over the forecast period. The existing infrastructure, the presence of key players, the presence of developing regions such as South Korea, India, Japan, and China which are the key markets for automotive components, increased consumption of commercial and passenger cars in China, the massive rise in the production of electric cars, increased sales of electric vehicles that need high-end technology to be installed in the cars, and growing need for e-mobility are adding to the global automotive thermal management system market growth in the region. Besides, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, strict regulation about fuel economy with restricted greenhouse emissions, the presence of leading manufacturers in Japan, growing vehicle production, increasing sales of hybrid cars, and the demand for lightweight and high performance thermal system are also adding market growth.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Automotive Thermal Management System Market



In Europe, the global automotive thermal management system market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Regulatory laws revealed by the EU for vehicle emissions, the UK and France having announced their timelines for vehicle zero emission zones, improve fuel efficiency by optimizing the output from HVAC, fluid transport, and powertrain cooling, increased need among OEMs to develop advanced powertrain cooling technologies, and increasing need for alternative fuel vehicles are adding to the global automotive thermal management system market growth in the region.

North America to Have Notable Growth in Automotive Thermal Management System Market



In North America, the global automotive thermal management system market is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. Growing investments on R&D to promote vehicle advanced technologies, increased presence of key manufacturers, increased government support and backing, investments in R&D, huge potential consumer base, and demand for fuel efficiency in cars are adding to the global automotive thermal management system market are adding to the automotive thermal management system market growth in the region.





Share your Queries

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6063







Key Players

The leading players profiled in the global automotive thermal management system market report include VOSS Automotive GmbH (Germany), Dana Limited (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (US), NORMA Group (Germany), Ymer Technology (Sweden), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), DuPont (US), Hanon Systems (South Korea), Gentherm (US), Valeo (France), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), and Denso Corporation (Japan), among others.

The automotive thermal management system market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.



Discover More Research Reports on Automobile Industry , By Market Research Future





Browse Related Reports:

Air Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Energy Mode (Single Energy Mode, Dual Energy Mode), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Region - Global Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Research Report: Information, by Battery Type (lead acid, lithium-ion and others), Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical and others), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Car Rental Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Type (Battery, Hybrid and Plug-In Electric Car), Application (Economic Car, Executive Car, and others), Service (Online and Offline) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Battery Management System for Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: Information by System (Hardware and Software), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle Type [Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panel), by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid, Lead-Carbon and others), by Propulsion (Battery and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Hyper Car Market Research Report: Information by Propulsion (ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Vehicle), by Application (Racing Competition, Entertainment and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor and others), ADAS Features (Lane Assist, Crash Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart Park Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and others), Automation Level (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Propulsion (ICE and Electric) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Charger Market Research Report: Information by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Application (Private and Public) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Automotive Industry Research Report, Information Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) and Region – Global Report Forecast till 2027

Global Used Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Age (0-5, 6-10, 11-15, 15-20, and > 20 years old), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, And Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and Electric Vehicle), Sales Channel (Franchised, Independent Car Dealers, Rental Car Companies, and Others), and Region (North America, Asia–pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com