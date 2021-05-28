NXP Semiconductors Appoints Joe Kaeser as Vice-Chair of the Board

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joe Kaeser, non-executive director, as Vice-Chair of the Board. Mr. Kaeser has served as a non-executive director and highly valued member of NXP's Board since 2010 and is a member of NXP's Nominating & Governance Committee. Mr. Kaeser formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG.



In his tenure at Siemens, he reshaped the company from the ground up and led the transformation of Siemens into three standalone public companies, creating significant shareholder value. Mr. Kaeser transitioned leadership of Siemens to his successor in February 2021. Mr. Kaeser is an industry recognized leader with a wealth of international experience, a corporate governance expert and an advocate for corporate sustainability. Mr. Kaeser also serves on the supervisory boards of Daimler AG and Siemens Energy.

"On behalf of NXP, I congratulate Joe on this appointment and am confident that his strong and demonstrated leadership abilities and deep understanding of NXP, gained from his experience on our board over the last 11 years, will benefit NXP greatly in the years ahead," said Sir Peter Bonfield, Chairman of the NXP Board of Directors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

