LifeMD to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD), a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that management will present at the Capital Peak Advisors Best Ideas Conference and the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI. LifeMD will also host 1x1 meetings around the conference presentations. Details for the presentations are as follows:



Capital Peak Advisors Best Ideas Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Time: 11:00 am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41603

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Hall of Fame LD Micro Presentation

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Registration Link: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company that offers cash pay virtual medical treatment, prescription medications and over the counter products to patients across all 50 states. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to LifeMD, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

