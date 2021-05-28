SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BMTC, RBC, PRAH, and MNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMTC shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each BMTC share that they own, representing an implied per-share value of $47.70 for BMTC stockholders based on the $52.99 closing price of WSFS stock on May 27, 2021. If you own BMTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bmtc/

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Rexnord Corporation's ("Rexnord") process & motion control business ("PMC Business"). Under the terms of agreement, Rexnord will separate its PMC Business by way of a tax-free spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with RBC in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. RBC shareholders will own 61.4% and Rexnord will own 38.6% of the combined entity. If you own RBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rbc/

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ICON plc ("ICLR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRAH shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICLR stock for each share of PRAH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $172.26 based upon ICLR's May 27, 2021 closing price of $223.66. If you own PRAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/prah/

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) in connection with the acquisition of the company by Equity Commonwealth ("Equity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each MNR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $18.35 based upon Equity's May 27, 2021 closing price of $27.39. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mnr/



