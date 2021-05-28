 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SNX, ORBC, ATH, and MDCA About Its Ongoing Investigations

Globe Newswire  
May 28, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Tech Data, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Upon consummation of the transaction, SNX's shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined entity, with Apollo owning approximately 45%. If you own SNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/snx/

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by GI Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ORBC shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of ORBC common stock that they hold. If you own ORBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/orbc/

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, ATH shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock for each ATH share they own, representing implied consideration of $66.49 based upon Apollo's May 27, 2021 closing price of $57.87. If you own ATH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ath/

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/


