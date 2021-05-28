Royal Farms Employees Have a Chance to Win a Car or $25,000 in Cash

BALTIMORE, Md., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of their continuing investment in their employees and as a thank you for all the hard work and dedication they have shown throughout the COVID pandemic, Royal Farms is giving away a brand-new car to one lucky employee. The lucky employee will be chosen by random drawing at the end of summer.



All Royal Farms store employees are eligible for the grand prize and entries into the drawing can be earned in various ways.

This recently announce initiative is just one more thing the company is doing to recognize their teams while also working to attract top talent. They recently announced an across the board $2 an hour pay increase for all hourly employees, as well as these other incentives:

$150 monthly attendance bonus

$50 COVID Wellness incentive

$300 referral bonus



Those who are interested to start their career at Royal Farms can visit https://nowhiring.com/royalfarmsjobs/.

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.Royal Farms was awarded "…best fast food fried chicken…" by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com



