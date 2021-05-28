Global Automotive HMI Market Share Will Reach USD 41.04 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Automotive HMI Market by Product (Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Voice Control System, Head-Up Display (HUD), Steering Mounted control, Multifunction Switches and Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE)) By Technology (Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface and Others), By Function Type (Primary HMI and Secondary HMI), By End User (Economic Passenger Cars, Mid-Priced Passenger Cars, and Luxury Passenger Cars) By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026".

"According to the research report, the global Automotive HMI Market was estimated at USD 21.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 41.04 Billion by 2026. The global Automotive HMI Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.78% from 2021 to 2026".

Automotive HMI is a technology that allows a vehicle's driver to communicate with the vehicle's system in real-time while driving. This HMI technology is rapidly evolving due to the emphasis on customization, safety, and distraction-free interaction. HMI facilitates information exchange and the transformation of raw and unstructured data into valued and actionable insights.

The driver no longer communicates with the vehicle in traditional ways because the future has arrived. Automotive HMI technology is progressing to the point where the driver can interact with the vehicle system in real-time without being distracted while driving. Automotive Human Machine Interface technology is speedily expanding as a result of the emphasis on safety, customization, and distraction-free interaction. The HMI is a data exchange portal that transforms unstructured and raw data into useful and actionable data. HMI technologies include speech recognition, gesture control, augmented reality, customization, and other features. HMI connects the driver to the vehicle as well as the outside world. This technology will provide the driver with information about his or her surroundings, such as weather and traffic conditions. Furthermore, such technology improves both the driver's and the passengers' safety. The most serious risk is using a cell phone while driving, which can be reduced by using HMI (HMI) technology. In the automotive industry, advanced HMI technology is raising the bar on the driving experience. Personal mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automobile technology are all having an impact on the automotive HMI technology market. Previously, HMI technology was mostly found in high-end vehicles, but technological advancements and lower costs will allow producers to lead automotive HMI technology in lower-cost segments in the years to come.

Industry Major Market Players

Synaptics Incorporated

Harman International Industries Inc.

Luxoft Holding Inc

Continental AG

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Visteon Corp.

Valeo S.A.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Altran Technologies SA

Voicebox Technologies

Clarion Co. Ltd.

The automotive human-machine interface (HMI) is a machine or software interface for automobiles and vehicles that allows the software used to control the vehicle and any connected components or sensors. These software or technologies are installed in vehicles to provide convenience to the user. Display units are an important part of the HMI system. HMI systems are used as a communication medium for both information and entertainment. Data from various sensors is collected by ADAS systems and displayed on display systems. The display systems help the driver take actions that improve vehicle control.

Market Dynamics

The increase in demand for improved user experience and convenience features in the automobile industry has fueled the market growth. Another major factor driving the expansion of the global automotive HMI market is the rise in demand for connected vehicles.

Because of globalization, the automotive environment is changing at a rapid pace. The improvement in manufacturing facilities in most emerging countries, including China, India, and Brazil, has increased automotive sales. The global automotive sector promises higher productivity and sales because it is divided into different segments such as passenger cars and commercial vehicles, which results in excellent profitability. This factor heavily influences prominent players in the automotive sector to invest and expand the business through various segments in order to increase profitability. Additionally, an increase in consumer disposable income and a surge in car sales around the world fuel the rise in automotive vehicle sales. The automotive sector is most promising in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. China, the world's largest vehicle market, is expected to expand further in the coming years, as most OEMs make significant investments in this sector. Along with China, the automotive HMI market in the United States is expected to expand in the near future.

Visual interface technology is expected to have the largest market share in automotive HMI in terms of technology. Consumer electronics system advancements, integration of major interfaces in display systems, and consumer preferences are propelling the visual interface market forward. The head-up display (HUD) segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. In order to provide better in-vehicle features, the majority of HMI manufacturers and OEMs are focusing on improving user experience and providing convenience features, with a greater emphasis on reducing driver workload and distractions. During the forecast period, the mid-priced passenger car segment is expected to have the largest market size in automotive HMI in terms of volume. However, in the mid-priced passenger car segment, the emerging trend of improving user experience inside the vehicle and reducing driver distraction has also contributed to the growth of automotive HMI.

Global Automotive HMI Market: Segmentation

The global automotive HMI market is segregated based on product, technology, function type, end-user, and region.

Central display, instrument cluster, voice control system, head-Up Display (HUD), steering mounted control, multifunction switches, and Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) make up the product segment of the global automotive HMI industry. The global automotive HMI market can be divided into the visual interface, acoustic interface, and others based on the technology. Based on function type, the global automotive HMI industry is categorized into primary HMI and secondary HMI. Economic passenger cars, mid-priced passenger cars, and luxury passenger cars are the end-user segment of the global automotive HMI market.

Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Automotive HMI Market Growth

In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the largest market for automotive HMIs in 2020. This is primarily due to Asia Pacific's higher passenger car sales compared to other regions. With the region's consumers' increasing purchasing power, it is expected that demand for HMI-equipped vehicles will skyrocket in the near future. Furthermore, the Chinese automotive market is experiencing significant growth in premium vehicle sales and demand. The region's burgeoning sale of premium vehicles is fueling the growth of the automotive HMI market.

Browse the full "Automotive HMI Market by Product (Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Voice Control System, Head-Up Display (HUD), Steering Mounted control, Multifunction Switches and Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE)) By Technology (Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface, and Others), By Function Type (Primary HMI and Secondary HMI), By End User (Economic Passenger Cars, Mid-Priced Passenger Cars, and Luxury Passenger Cars) By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-hmi-market .

The global automotive HMI market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Central Display

Instrument Cluster

Voice Control System

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Steering Mounted control

Multifunction Switches

Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE)

By Technology:

Visual Interface

Acoustic Interface

Others

By Function Type:

Primary HMI

Secondary HMI

By End User:

Economic Passenger Cars

Mid-Priced Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

