Morphic Therapeutic to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 28, 2021 7:30am
WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that members of the Morphic leadership team are scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available on the Investor section of Morphic's website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718

Media Contact
Tom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857.559.3397


