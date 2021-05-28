Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Mike Sherman to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Mike Sherman, chief executive officer of Chimerix, Inc., as a member of its board of directors.



"The promise of immunotherapy has long been appreciated, but never fully realized. Werewolf has pioneered an elegant approach that may finally unleash that potential. This platform may translate to multiple drugs to address numerous challenges to treating cancers," Mr. Sherman said. "I am excited about the prospect of bringing this platform to patients and believe that the experienced Werewolf team can drive quickly to that milestone."

"I am very pleased to welcome Mike to our board of directors during this exciting phase of growth for our company," added Luke Evnin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder of Werewolf Therapeutics. "Mike's experience in leading companies through various stages of development, shaping corporate strategy and leading companies to successful strategic transactions compliment those of the current board members. I am confident Mike's unique product-focused background and operational excellence will provide important guidance to Werewolf as we seek to advance our lead candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, into clinical development."

Mr. Sherman joins the Werewolf board of directors with more than 30 years' experience in the biotechnology and medical technology industries. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix. Before joining Chimerix, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Endocyte, Inc. and led it to its $2.1 billion acquisition by Novartis in 2018. Mr. Sherman joined Endocyte in 2006 and served as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2016. Mr. Sherman repositioned the company by re-prioritizing the pipeline, acquiring an external asset, and aggressively executing a phase 3 regulatory and clinical strategy, and was instrumental in Endocyte's IPO and four subsequent financings. Prior to joining Endocyte, Mr. Sherman served in various executive roles, including as vice president of finance and strategic planning for Guidant Corporation, which was acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Sherman holds a BA in economics from DePauw University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, graduating as a Tuck Scholar. Mr. Sherman currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Children's Museum of Indianapolis as past chairman. He also served on the Boards of Directors at Biospecifics Technologies, Inc. until its acquisition by Endo Pharmaceuticals and Mead Johnson Nutrition until its acquisition by Reckitt Benckiser.

About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

