Johnson Outdoors Welcomes Annie Zipfel and Paul Alexander to Board of Directors; Thanks Retiring Board Member Terry London

RACINE, Wis., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced the appointment of Ms. Annie Zipfel and Mr. Paul Alexander as independent directors to the Company's Board of Directors effective May 26, 2021. Ms. Zipfel is joining the Board as a Class B Director, and Mr. Alexander is joining the Board as a Class A Director. Ms. Zipfel and Mr. Alexander will stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting in 2022. With the addition of these two directors, combined with Mr. Terry London's previously disclosed retirement on May 3, 2021, the Board now consists of ten members.



"We are very pleased to welcome Annie and Paul to Johnson Outdoors' Board of Directors. Both are proven business and marketing leaders, who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be of great value to Johnson Outdoors. We look forward to benefiting from their insights and counsel as we develop new strategies to grow our business segments," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We would also like to thank Terry London for his dedicated service to the Board and his valuable contributions in making us a better company. We wish him the very best."

Ms. Zipfel is Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Andersen Corporation. Ms. Zipfel has spent her career in marketing, serving in a variety of leadership roles in retail and consumer goods organizations. Prior to her role at Andersen Corporation, Ms. Zipfel served as Starbucks' Global Vice President of Category and Brand for the Roastery and Reserve brands, the company's premium and flagship segments. Prior to this role, Zipfel held marketing leadership positions at REI, Target Corporation and General Mills.

Mr. Alexander is the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Eastern Bank, based in Boston, Massachusetts. Before Eastern Bank, Mr. Alexander served as Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he held responsibility for all corporate brand marketing, advertising, communications, public relations, meeting management and event strategy, and major sports sponsorships. Previously, he was Vice President of Global Advertising and Design for the Campbell Soup Company. Prior to Campbell's, he spent fifteen years at Procter and Gamble as a Director of Advertising Development and a Brand Manager. Mr. Alexander began his career at Time Inc. as a Circulation Manager for Money Magazine.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

