Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market to be Aided by Rising Scarcity of Water in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | ExpertMarketResearch.Com

Sheridan, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global packaged wastewater treatment market assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 17.56 Billion

USD 17.56 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-26): 10.5%

10.5% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 31.98 Billion

While more than 80% of wastewater is released into the atmosphere without being properly treated globally, this pattern is expected to change as water supplies become scarcer. In Europe, nearly 70% of industrial and municipal wastewater is treated. The figure in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area, on the other hand, is 51 percent. The Jordanian city of Aqaba is the only one in the world that collects and treats 90 percent of its wastewater. This is being done to meet the city's growing water demand as a result of the city's burgeoning tourism industry. Countries' growing investments in wastewater treatment are is accelerating the industry growth of the industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Packaged wastewater treatment is a form of decentralised wastewater treatment that is used to treat wastewater in small communities, factories, and even single properties. They are used in both the manufacturing and municipal sectors.

The industry can be classified into the following categories based on their types:

Extended Aeration

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)

Others

The applications for the market are segmented as follows:

Industrial

Municipal

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trend

The growing need to treat wastewater to meet current water demands is driving the global packaged wastewater treatment market. The industry is also benefiting from the rising population. There are more than 7.71 billion people on the planet. Despite the fact that Even though the population has been rising at a slower rate, the growing number of people, combined with a lower mortality rate, is expected to place a strain on the available water supplies. As a result of people looking for alternative water sources, the packaged wastewater treatment industry is expected to expand even faster during the forecast era. Currently, the Asia Pacific, which is home to the world's two most populous nations, China, and India, has the fastest growth rate.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Fluence Corporation Limited, Clearford Water Systems Inc., SUEZ Water Technology & Solution, WestTech Engineering Inc., Bio-Microbics, Inc., Smith & Loveless Inc., Veolia Water Technologies, and Organica Water, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

