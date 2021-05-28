Ubiquiti, Inc. Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ubiquiti, Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") (NYSE:UI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

It is alleged in this complaint that Ubiquiti, throughout the Class Period, made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ubiquiti had downplayed a January 2021 data breach; (2) attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers, obtaining access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) these intruders already had the credentials required to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems, as a result; and (4) Ubiquiti's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing.

