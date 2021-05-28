 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2021 10:23pm   Comments
Share:

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 18, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) investors that acquired shares between April 24, 2020, and April 16, 2021. Investors have until June 18, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The New York Times published an article on March 31, 2021 reporting on the accidental contamination of coronavirus vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC at an Emergent manufacturing plant in Baltimore. According to reporting by the Associated Press, this Emergent factory where the contamination occurred experienced a series of lapses, as observed in April 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020. On April 1, 2021, Emergent's stock price fell $12.45 per share, or 13.4%, on this news, to close at $80.46 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 18, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com